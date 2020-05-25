Seward teen plays Taps outside of Nebraska National Guard Museum

On Monday, Memorial Day events took place all over the nation.

Most of them, looked a little different this year. But although there couldn't be any special ceremonies, in Seward, one teen still found a way to show her respects.

(Source: KOLN).

24 notes played at military funerals and ceremonies and on Monday to remember those who have fallen.

"I know it is kind of hard right now with the coronavirus but just to play remotely away from everyone, and honor them today,” said Meghan Meyer.

Meyer has been playing the trumpet since the fifth grade and has played taps multiple times.

But says Monday’s performance was emotional, with her dad being a veteran and being in a military family.

"I have some grandparents who have fought in the war and have died so it is really important to me,”said Meyer.

At three o'clock, the performance started and she was joined by people across the nation.

CBS correspondent Steve Hartman teamed up with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva, asking for everyone to play at three and to then send in videos.

In Seward, people came out to the museum and waited in their cars to listen to the performance.

One of the people who watched the performance from his car is a veteran himself.

"Since there are no traditional Memorial Day ceremonies because of the coronavirus, this was a neat thing,” said Ken Meyer.

Ken Meyer says it was a really great thing to see and Meghan says she's thankful she was able to be a part of the ceremony.

"I know it is really big for some people, really sad for some people.. but it's a good song and it is really good to respect all of the veterans,” said Meyer.