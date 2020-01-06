$2,000 shark stolen, found in Nebraska ditch

A lot of you have probably heard of lawn ornaments or garden gnomes.

(Source: KOLN).

But what about a “fiberglass taxidermy shark”?

Well, one Nebraska man says he has one and it was stolen out of his front yard.

Chewy the shark’s owner tells 10/11 NOW the first thing he did when he saw he was stolen, was call the police.

Believe it or not, it took a lot of convincing when he told them that his "shark" was missing.

What started as a $2,000 purchase at an auction, turned into a bond between man and shark.

"I put him out in the front yard and let him run around the yard,” said Larry Blackwell.

Blackwell says he got the idea to put chewy in his front yard after a friend told him about his fake deer that he'd move around to trick people into thinking they were real.

"I thought well, I'll take chewy and do that. My wife said I couldn't put him in the house so I figured I would put him in the yard. We call him our attack shark,” said Blackwell.

So Blackwell moved the 100-pound shark throughout his yard every two days or so.

Until Sunday, when his wife called and said chewy was missing.

"Kind of heartbroken, when he was gone. I felt, I was mad I was angry someone came in my yard and took my shark,” said Blackwell.

The Cass County Sheriffs Department posted a picture of Chewy to Facebook, showing the fiberglass mold that has real shark parts, like its teeth and jaw.

On Monday night, the shark got returned by police.

Chewy was found only one or two miles away in a ditch. But is now missing part of his top and bottom jaw.

He also has a broken fin and a missing eye.

Blackwell says it was probably just some kids.

"I'm just glad he's back. I'm just glad he's back. Maybe some kids pulling a prank is all it is,” said Blackwell.

He says this won't deter him from putting Chewy out in his yard, and he is already in contact with a taxidermist in Florida to hopefully get the shark repaired.