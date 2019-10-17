Shed fire started by bad power tool battery

A bad power tool battery is to blame for a fire that destroyed a shed and damaged several vehicles in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, calls came in about a shed being fully engulfed in flames near 112th and West Pioneers Boulevard.

According to authorities, several vehicles, including a boat and a tractor, were seriously damaged in the fire.

Total damage estimates are around $115,000.

Pleasantdale, Malcolm, and Southwest Fire all responded to the call.

