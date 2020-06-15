Columbus man killed in Highway 30 crash east of Grand Island

Merrick County authorities said a crash between a Jeep and a semi claimed the life of a Columbus man Monday.

Merrick County Attorney Lynelle Homolka told Local4 the accident was reported about 11:44 Monday morning on Highway 30 about three miles west of Chapman. Homolka said Timothy Silva, 38, was killed when the west-bound Jeep Cherokee he was driving crossed the center line and struck an east-bound semi truck.

Authorities said Silva was not wearing a seat-belt and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver, Kular Gurdeep Singh, 54, Bakersfield, Calif., suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Lincoln hospital in a medical helicopter.

Homolka said investigators were still trying to learn why Silva's vehicle crossed the center line of the highway. The Merrick County Sheriff said alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.

First responders from the Chapman Fire and Rescue team, the Merrick County Sheriff's office, Central City ambulance, Grand Island Rural Fire, the Merrick County Attorney and the Nebraska State Patrol were on the scene.

