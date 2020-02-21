Shelton church fire arson suspect arrested.

Buffalo County authorities Friday arrested a man for the December arson fire that destroyed the Zion Lutheran Church near Shelton.

In a press release, the Buffalo County attorney announced that a sheriff's investigator arrested Matthew Poehler, 39, on Friday afternoon.

He was arrested for Second Degree Arson and is held in the Buffalo County Jail.

Formal charges are pending, but a conviction on Second Degree Arson carries a max penalty of four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The fire happened December 11, 2019, at the church, located at 24975 Sioux Road, about ten miles northwest of Shelton.

Church member Rick Pope said at the time, " I looked out the window and saw a glow. I live about five miles away and could see a glow. My son called me about that same time and we came up and watched it burn down."

Firefighters from Shelton, Wood River, Gibbon and Ravenna took about 35 minutes to put out the fire. The building was a total loss. There were no reported injuries

Zion Lutheran Parish belongs to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The congregation was established in the late 19th century and that the building dated back to 1912.