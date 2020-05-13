Shelton church fire suspect up for competency hearing

The man accused of torching a rural church near Shelton two weeks before Christmas may not be competent to stand trial.

(SOURCE: Buffalo Co. Jail)

Mathew Poehler, 40, is charged with felony Second Degree Arson.

Court records show Poehler is linked to a fire that destroyed the Zion Lutheran Church about ten miles northwest of Shelton. Authorities found diesel fuel in Poehler's pickup. They believe that diesel fuel was used to start the fire.

Poehler has pleaded not guilty to the arson charge and this week his attorney asked the court to schedule a hearing to determine whether or not he is competent to stand trial. That hearing is scheduled June 16.

If convicted on the arson charge he could get up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The fire happened December 11, 2019, at the church, located at 24975 Sioux Road, about ten miles northwest of Shelton.

Church member Rick Pope said at the time, " I looked out the window and saw a glow. I live about five miles away and could see a glow. My son called me about that same time and we came up and watched it burn down."

Firefighters from Shelton, Wood River, Gibbon and Ravenna took about 35 minutes to put out the fire. The building was a total loss. There were no reported injuries

Zion Lutheran Parish belongs to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The congregation was established in the late 19th century and that the building dated back to 1912.