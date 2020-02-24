Diesel fuel linked arson suspect to rural Shelton church fire

Diesel fuel was used to start a December fire that destroyed the Zion Lutheran church near Shelton.

The Buffalo County Attorney Monday charged Mathew Poehler, 39, Shelton, with Second Degree Arson in connection with the case. Poehler was arrested Friday and is held in the Buffalo County jail on $50,000 bond. If convicted on the arson charge he could get up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Court records show that Poehler left his Shelton home the night before the fire. A fire investigator found diesel fuel in what remained of the church after the fire. Authorities also found diesel fuel in the pickup Poehler was driving that day and found diesel fuel on the shoes he wore. The court records also show that diesel fuel was poured into a bucket of flowers in the church and ignited with a lighter.

Poehler turned himself into the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement center on February 21, where sheriff's deputies arrested him.

The fire happened December 11, 2019, at the church, located at 24975 Sioux Road, about ten miles northwest of Shelton.

Church member Rick Pope said at the time, " I looked out the window and saw a glow. I live about five miles away and could see a glow. My son called me about that same time and we came up and watched it burn down."

Firefighters from Shelton, Wood River, Gibbon and Ravenna took about 35 minutes to put out the fire. The building was a total loss. There were no reported injuries

Zion Lutheran Parish belongs to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. The congregation was established in the late 19th century and that the building dated back to 1912.