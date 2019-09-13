Sheriff says 1 driver killed in Cedar County collision

Authorities say one driver was killed in a highway collision in northeast Nebraska's Cedar County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 12 and the 14A spur north of Fordyce. Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda says 48-year-old Kristopher Arens, of Fordyce, didn't yield at the intersection to a semitrailer being driven by 61-year-old Jonathan Kelly, of Livingston, Montana.

Koranda says Arens was pronounced dead at the scene. Kelly was treated at a hospital and soon released.

The crash is being investigated.

