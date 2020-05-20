Sheriff's deputies recover stolen truck with suspect in the backseat sleeping

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office recently recovered a stolen car worth roughly $70,000 after they found the suspect asleep in the back.

LSO said the vehicle was stolen out of Keith County.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Office were in an area of SW 2nd and W Wittstruck Streets, near Highway 77 in south Lincoln, where they noticed a pickup truck parked in a field.

LSO said David Mendoza, 28, was sleeping in the backseat and stole the truck from a home in Ogallala.

Deputies said Mendoza was arrested and is facing felony theft charges.

The truck is worth roughly $70,000 and was stolen on Monday of this week.