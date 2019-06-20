Sheriff's office praises lifeguard for quick action in near drowning

A 6-year-old was flown to an Omaha hospital following a near drowning earlier this week.

The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to Covenant Cedars Bible Camp, located east of Central City, in regards to a drowning, where a young girl was unresponsive and not breathing.

The sheriff's office said a lifeguard at the scene performed CPR and resuscitated the child.

She was initially taken to Merrick Medical Center in Central City, but then later transported by life flight to Children's Hospital in Omaha. We're working to get an update on her condition.

The sheriff's office is praising the lifeguard for his quick and decisive actions, saying the situation would have had a different outcome if not for him.

They are encouraging everyone to take the time and learn CPR and First Aid in case you are ever in a situation where you need it.

The American Red Cross offers CPR training for adults, infants and even pets. You can learn more HERE.

