Shots fired incident reported at Hy-Vee in Omaha, suspect in custody

Omaha Police were called to a west Omaha Hy-Vee location just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after several calls to dispatch were reporting shots had been fired there.

OPD said initial reports said shots were fired inside the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q streets. The suspect is in custody and there are no shooting victims, according to Omaha police.

According to a tweet from Lt. Jay Leavitt, "Situation secure at Hyvee shots fired incident. No shooting victims. Suspect in custody."

Medics are on-scene.

A witness talking to our sister station WOWT, said he heard someone scream about an active shooter and saw a man with a gun walk through the store. The man was acting 'non-nonchalantly,' according to the witness.

OPD and Douglas County Sheriff's is on-scene interviewing witnesses near the pharmacy. Crime tape was up.