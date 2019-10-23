Shooting reported in Fairbury Wednesday, schools placed briefly on lockout

Jefferson County authorities responded to an incident in the alley on the 800 Block of 7th Street in Fairbury around noon Wednesday.

A male was apparently shot and taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement.

Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public. Fairbury Public Schools went into lockout around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, but the lockout was lifted less than 15 minutes later.

The scene was secured by law enforcement. The Nebraska State Patrol was assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Sorensen told the Fairbury-Journal News that the Sheriff's Office is in the process of getting a search warrant to more thoroughly carry out their investigation.

More information is expected to be released later in the day Wednesday.