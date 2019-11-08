Shooting, stabbings in Lexington Thursday night

In Lexington, one man was shot and two other men stabbed in a string of violent acts Thursday night. Lexington Police say the shooting and stabbings happened on West Maple Street.

Police say Rodney Ochoa was shot and hospitalized around 8:40 p.m. Police say two men were stabbed and taken to the hospital just before 9 p.m. Police say 31-year-old Derrick Davis was arrested after he was treated for his knife wound. He was jailed for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and attempted murder.

26-year-old Ahmed Mohamed is still getting medical care for his knife wound with charges pending.

A fourth person, Marco Ochoa, 22, was released with a citation of marijuana possession and distribution.

The Lexington Police Department was assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical. The Lexington Police Department will be conducting follow-up investigation.