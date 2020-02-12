Shopping small can make a big difference

Residents in Holdrege enjoy patronizing a family-owned gift shop that features a wide variety of products.

At Gifts & Things in Holdrege, you are bound to find what you need. "We have a little bit of everything," Co-owner DeEtte Bailey said. The store is known as 'the gift shop for everyone.'

"We like to have a variety. So, we have gifts for all ages, from baby to adults," Bailey said. "David and I both grew up in a small town of less than 1,000. Holdrege has around 5,000 people. I think it's a great size of a town. We draw a lot of out-of-town business. We get customers from Omaha to the western part of the state, and from Kansas to up north."

People come to the store, because there are items and services here that you might not find elsewhere. "We have personalized laser engraving that we do on the spot here, so if you come in and want to personalize a picture frame for any type of event, we can do it on the spot. That's not something that you can just go anywhere and get," Bailey said. "We have candles and specialized greeting cards. We like to have special cards for different occassions. And, baby items have become a big part of our business. We also like to carry a lot of unique kitchen gadgets that you can't just find in the big box stores."

The store is now in its 19th year of business. Next year, owners are planning a 20-year celebration. The business has grown and changed through the years. "Five years ago we took a leap of faith and moved to a bigger location," Bailey said. "We were in a smaller store, with a downstairs. We are now on one level, so we can spread things out a little more and try to cater to our customer base." The owners of this business also started an on-line store in 2018. "It's not a huge part of our business, but we ship all over the United States, which kind of amazes me."

One thing that hasn't changed is the attention to customer service. "Customers say they like to touch and feel and know what they are going to buy. We are right there to help, every customer that comes in our door is greeted," Bailey said. That attention to detail and focus on customer service is why people in Holdrege enjoy the opportunity to shop small.