Short pursuit leads to arrest in Lincoln

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a short pursuit in Lincoln.

At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed an Infinity SUV driving without lights near 10th and P Streets.

NSP said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle struck a road sign and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop near Kimco Drive and 27th Street. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The trooper was able to quickly apprehend the driver without further incident.

The driver, Mollyjo Taylor, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving during revocation, reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and several traffic violations. She was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.