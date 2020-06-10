Shortened MLB Draft costs Munsch, Concordia history

Jason Munsch was dominant during the shortened 2020 season. His year was on track to get better as a prospective MLB Draft Pick. Munsch says he was projected as early as the 20th round. But then his professional baseball plans took an unfavorable turn when the MLB condensed its draft from 40 rounds to 5.

"It would've been really cool," Munsch said. If drafted, he would've been the first Concordia player selected in the history of the program. "I'm in a position right now where its a good likelihood I'll get to play professional baseball. That is good enough for me."

Munsch says he's remained on contact with multiple MLB scouts. Free agency is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

"(I) didn't get many looks out of high school," Munsch said. "Then I ended up going to a small-town college in the middle of Nebraska, essentially. Not where people really look for high-level talent."

At Concordia, Munsch was a four-year starting pitcher. In 2020, he made four appearances striking out 59 batters over 26 innings. More impressively, Munsch did not allow an earned run during his senior campaign. Munsch was twice named the NAIA National Player of the Week in 2020.