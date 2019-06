Lincoln Police said a house was hit by gunfire twice in a matter of hours.

The home is near 31st and Kleckner Court, which is just east of 29th and Q.

Police said just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, several shots were fired into the occupied house.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Then, around 11 p.m., shots were fired at the house again.

Police do not have a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle. Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police.