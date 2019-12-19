Shots fired at residence late Wednesday night

Lincoln Police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired at an apartment in an apparent attempted break-in.

It happened late Wednesday night on F Street between 9th and 10th around 11:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to two calls in that area, one related to a gunshots call. The other was a disturbance at an apartment.

Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 NOW officers were told by the resident that two suspects attempted to force entry into the man's apartment. When they were unsuccessful, one of the suspects fired at least two shots, damaging the apartment.

Police say no one was injured. The suspects then fled the area before officers arrived.

An investigation is ongoing, and LPD doesn't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.