Shots fired during Omaha police pursuit

Omaha police took two people into custody Tuesday night after a high stakes pursuit. Officers reported someone fired at them along the way.

It all began just before 7:30 p.m. when officers received a call of shots fired at the southwest corner of Miller Park. A similar call was made at 7:51 p.m. near 24th and Kansas.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle just north of Carter Lake Park after 8 p.m. The chase was on.

Officers reported someone fired shots at them during the pursuit which traveled along several streets including Abbott Drive, Storz Expressway and North 16th Street.

The suspects' vehicle eventually pulled into a trailer park at 16th and Jaynes where officers took two people into custody.

