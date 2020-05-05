Siedhoff thankful for Husker career

Despite the second half of his senior season being cut, Luke Siedhoff is thankful for his Husker career on the track. The hurdler from Crete grew into a two-time All-American all while having good grades and putting in plenty of volunteer hours.

"My parents always tried to instill in me that God has given me these talents and gifts and it's my job to make the most of them," said Siedhoff.

Siedhoff recently won this year's University of Nebraska Male Athlete of the Year.

"I came in and I wanted to give my best effort and make the most out of the abilities that I have and I think I did that and even surpassed that."