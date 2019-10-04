Sigma Phi Epsilon closes UNO chapter for alcohol violations

Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity has shut down the Nebraska Beta Chapter at the University of Nebraska Omaha after determining the chapter violated Fraternity and University alcohol and risk management policies.

Following an investigation, the Fraternity’s National Board of Directors made the decision to disband the chapter, effective immediately.

In September, the Fraternity received a report of policy violations related to a social event, and in partnership with the University of Nebraska Omaha, immediately ceased the chapter’s operations and launched an investigation. In this review, the Fraternity verified that social event management policy violations had occurred and also found evidence of unacceptable traditions in the chapter experience.

“SigEp’s purpose is to develop balanced men who make a difference in their communities,” said Sigma Phi Epsilon CEO Brian Warren.

“We provide education, resources and mentoring to guide our students to create a positive environment and foster a culture of dignity and respect. When they fail to live up to our values and expectations, the Fraternity must hold our chapters and individuals accountable for their poor decisions.”

UNO issued the following statement in support of Friday's decision:

UNO supports and respects Sigma Phi Epsilon’s determination in this matter. A university investigation into several concerning alleged violations of UNO’s Student Code of Conduct continues.

Ensuring a safe and positive learning environment for all students is a top priority at UNO. We appreciate the responsiveness and partnership of Sigma Phi Epsilon throughout this process.