Traffic signals affected by car crash at 40th and Normal

Lincoln Police responded to a crash which caused significant damage to an electrical box that controls traffic signals at 40th and Normal on Saturday. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m.

According to officials, the driver struck a street sign, light pole and the electrical box in the area.The total amount in damages is still being evaluated.

Temporary stop signs have been set up while the traffic light system is down.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor. A blood draw was ordered and officials are awaiting results before issuing a citation.