UPDATE: Missing Lincoln man located

According to Lincoln Police, Charles Henkelmann was found about 15 minutes after a Silver Alert was issued on Friday night.

Lincoln Police have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Charles "Charlie" Henkelmann. He was last seen near 56th and Pine Lake Road.

He's 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a blue coat, blue jeans, brown shoes and a silver ID bracelet. He does suffer from some memory issues.

He left home on foot Friday night around 7:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

If you see him, contact Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000