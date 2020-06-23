Simmerman awaits college-level competition in Expedition League

Jaxson Simmerman will leave for college later this summer. But he's getting a taste of college level baseball before starting class at UNO.

Simmerman, an all-state catcher from Seward, is playing for the Fremont Moo in the Expedition League.

"To play with all of these guys.. a bunch of them are juniors and seniors in college," Simmerman said. "They're three or four years older than me."

With the Moo, Simmerman has a busy schedule ahead. The team is scheduled to play 52 games over 55 games. The Expedition League will have six teams participating this summer, three of which are located in Nebraska (Fremont, Hastings, and Gering). Rosters feature college baseball players from across the country, including several Division-I starters.

"When I got the call or text that we're playing, I was like 'Holy cow, we're going to be playing.'" Simmerman said. "Its one of the few summer league that's going to be playing. Its going to be high-level, high competition for sure."

Simmerman's decision to join the Expedition League means he won't be playing American Legion baseball this summer. Many of his high school teammates are on Seward Post 33. With the NSAA baseball season cancelled, this is their opportunity to play together in 2020.

""I really wish I could play with all of my friends," Simmerman. "Looking at how I want my career to go, playing high level competition across the whole country... that's just something that you can't turn down."

Simmerman had a .419 batting average as a high school junior while earning All-State honors. He's regarded as one of the top prospects at catcher in Nebraska. The defensive-minded player says he models his game after MLB Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez.

Simmerman says he has an autographed baseball card of Rodriguez that he looks at daily.

