WATCH: Singing superintendent welcomes students back to Missouri Valley schools

Missouri Valley School District Superintendent Brett Hoesing is getting a jump on the upcoming 2019-20 singing year — er, school year — with a video duet reminding students about the district's first day of school on Friday.

Missouri Valley Superintendent Brett Hoesing sings a duet with student Jacob Meade in a YouTube video posted on the superintendent's YouTube channel Monday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Courtesy of Missouri Valley Superintendent)

The tune in the video, titled "Welcome Back 2019 (If We Had a Longer Summer...)," parodies the Barenaked Ladies hit "If I Had a Million Dollars," concluding with information about Friday morning's start time. Like the original, the superintendent's sings the song as a duet — with student Jacob Meade, whom Hoesing introduces as the start of the video.

In the introduction of the video, posted on the Missouri Valley Superintendent YouTube channel, hints he might not post as many videos this year.

The superintendent has become a local YouTube celebrity of sorts, getting more than 375,000 views on his Jan. 22 snow day video, which parodied "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars.