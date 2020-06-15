Crash in NW Lancaster Co. sends 2 people to hospital; driver facing DUI charges

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash this weekend that sent two people to the hospital and the driver facing DUI charges.

Friday night around 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to a single-car crash on NW 40th and Raymond Road, in northwest Lancaster County.

LSO said three people were in the car when it rolled, and that it doesn't appear anyone was wearing their seat belts.

The driver, 29-year old Matthew Abbott, is facing DUI charges, driving under suspension and open alcohol container charges.

LSO said Abbott was not injured and they do not have Blood Alcohol Content results to share as of yet because it was a blood test.

One of the passengers had a pelvic fracture and broken bones, requiring surgery. They were transported to the hospital by Raymond Rural Fire Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue Department.

The other passenger was treated and released.