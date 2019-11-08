Single-day tickets to 2020 Olympic Swim Trials now on sale

Act fast or you'll be sunk. Single-day tickets are now on sale for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and they're expected to go fast.

Heavy demand prompted organizers to release single day tickets earlier than ever before and a sellout is expected.

The trials are slated for the CHI Health Center from June 21 - 28. Prices are $95 for the gold ticket sections; $80 for the silver and $65 for bronze.

Mike Unger, Chief Operating Officer of USA Swimming, said, “The demand for Olympic Trials tickets has been strong since day one, and it’s possible tickets for all eight days of competition could be sold by the end of the year.”

Josh Todd, president of the Omaha Sports Commission, said, “There are less than 1,500 tickets for each of the eight days."

Tickets can be purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet nationwide or online at ticketmaster.com/swimtrials20. Tickets also can be purchased at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.

For more information on the Trials visit usaswimming.org/trials.