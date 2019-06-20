Single-game football tickets available on Monday

Nebraska fans wishing to become a season ticket holder are encouraged to do so before Monday, June 24 by visiting Huskers.com.

Currently, a limited number of season tickets for Nebraska’s outstanding 2019 home schedule remain, but those sales will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

The remaining ticket inventory will be sold on a single-game basis for games with tickets available. Purchasing a season ticket by Monday morning will be the only way for fans to guarantee a ticket to Husker games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The remaining tickets are located throughout Memorial Stadium and are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Tickets may be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED. Prices for single-game tickets vary by game and start as low as $60.

The 2019 home schedule at Memorial Stadium is one of the best in recent years, featuring games against Big Ten Champion Ohio State, and West Division rivals Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin.