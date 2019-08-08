Single tickets to Phantom, Boston Pops and more on sale Thursday

If you want to be entertained, you don't have to travel out of the state to see some top notch entertainment.

The Phantom of the Opera is just one of a number of acts that will be coming to the UNL Lied Center. (Source: Lied Center)

The Lied Center for Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has quite the 30th anniversary season in store for its patrons.

Some of the highlights include a two-week engagement of The Phantom of the Opera, Boston Pops, Royal Winnipeg Ballet's The Wizard of Oz, Brian Regan, Murray Perahia, Kelli O'Hara, Blue Man Group and Bill T. Jones.

All Single Tickets On Sale for Lied Center’s 30th Anniversary Season begins Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets are available online at Lied Center's website, by phone at 402-472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center Box Office, 301 N. 12th St.

Season tickets are also on sale. Patron will receive a 10% discount for season ticket orders including four to seven events. Orders of eight or more events will receive a 20% discount. UNL students can place season ticket orders and receive a 10% or 20% discount, in addition to the 50% discount all current UNL students receive on Lied Center tickets.

The 2019-2020 season includes performances by the following artists:

SEPTEMBER

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 19

OCTOBER

The Legend of Georgia McBride (Nebraska Rep.) – Oct. 2-13

Brooklyn Rider Ensemble – Oct. 3

A Night of Chinese Arts – Oct. 12

The Texas Tenors – Oct. 13

Get the Led Out – Oct. 15

Stefon Harris and Blackout – Oct. 18

The Phantom of the Opera – Oct. 23-Nov. 3

NOVEMBER

The Glass Menagerie – Nov. 6-17

White Christmas – Nov. 11-13

Brian Regan – Nov. 18

DECEMBER

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – Dec. 6

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox – Dec. 17

JANUARY

Bandstand – Jan. 17-19

Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert – Jan. 23

Blue Man Group – Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

FEBRUARY

An American in Paris – Feb. 8-9

Aquila Theatre in George Orwell’s 1984 – Feb. 18

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company – Feb. 27

The Second City – Feb. 29

MARCH

Murray Perahia – Mar. 1

Waitress – Mar. 6-8

Super Diamond, The Neil Diamond Tribute – Mar. 13

Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire – Mar. 17

Kelli O’Hara – Mar. 20

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! – Mar. 22

Royal Winnipeg Ballet's The Wizard of Oz – Mar. 28-29

APRIL

Pippin – Apr. 1-12

A Capella Live! – Apr. 2

Boston Pops on Tour – Apr. 5

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet: An Evening with Pianist Joyce Yang – Apr. 11

Air Play – Apr. 14

Beautiful – Apr. 23-25

MAY

Michael Feinstein – May 10

