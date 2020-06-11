Sirens will sound in Buffalo County Thursday afternoon

With the recent upgrade to the Buffalo County Communications Radio Consoles additional testing of the outdoor warning sirens is required to insure all sirens in Buffalo County are working properly. The equipment to activate the Outdoor Emergency Warning System is a part of this upgraded system in the Buffalo County 911 dispatch center. To be certain all equipment is functioning properly; a secondary scheduled test will take place in all communities in Buffalo County June 11, 2020 from approximately 2:00 to 2:15 PM. The sirens may activate multiple times in one-minute tests. This may be slightly different from the normal one-minute test on the First Thursday of each month.

This test is not a part of the normal monthly testing process, which will occur again, July 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM. (Weather Permitting)

This information is being provided to inform the public and avoid concerns when the warning system is tested.

