Six COVID-19 cases confirmed at Tyson plant in Madison

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson Foods facility in Madison County is being investigated by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD).

The health department said local health officials were made aware of two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility on Thursday.

As of Sunday, there were a total of six confirmed cases stemming from the Tyson plant.

More than 30 tests were pending as of Sunday from Tyson employees or direct household contacts of Tyson employees.

The health department said, after officials learned of the mass testing event in Norfolk on Saturday, the ELVPHD made the decision to earmark the majority of the 100 tests for Tyson employees and their close contacts.

They said the plan was initially supported by both corporate and local Tyson leaders.

On Friday, the health department was notified in writing from Tyson Vice President Jane Duke that Tyson would not provide names of any team members.

Tyson said that it did not see that providing team member information was necessary. Duke said that testing should be reserved for symptomatic people in the community.

Tyson officials said strict safety measures are being practiced at the plant, including mandatory mask-wearing, physical barriers between workers, and an multilingual information campaign.

“There’s a lot of effort going on in our plants," Tyson Fresh Meats Group President Steve Stouffer said. "Education is key, social distancing is key, having masks in place to prevent the spread - all of those things have been implemented.”

The health department made several recommendations to Tyson on Friday on ways to stopping spread and exposures in the plant to gain outbreak control.

These steps included: excuse from work the high-risk exposures immediately, employees reporting illness must be excused, making disinfecting a priority, and requiring mask wearing at all times while in the plant.

The plant employs about 1200 people.