Six additional sexual assaults reported after ex-Huskers arrested

Since ESPN's Outside the Lines report involving former Husker football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt, six additional sexual assaults have been reported to Lincoln Police. Four reports include rape accusations and two include molesting and/or fondling.

LeGrone and Hunt were arrested Tuesday, December 10.

All additional incidents were reported to have happened between August 2018 and April 2019. The victims include 18 and 19 year old women.

None of the incident reports include suspect or victim names, however, 10/11 NOW specifically requested records for reports involving Katerian LeGrone and/or Andre Hunt.

According to the Lincoln Police Department's legal advisor, suspect names are not required to be disclosed under Nebraska Public Records laws unless an arrest has been made in that specific incident.

Here's a list of the reports and available information:

August 17, 2018

Where: University Suites (17th & R)

What: Rape accusation

Victim: Female, 18

Reported on December 8, 2019

August 18 - October 31, 2018

Where: University Suites (17th & R)

What: Rape accusation

Victim: Female, 18

Reported on December 11, 2019

September 1-15, 2018

Where: University Suites (17th & R)

What: Rape accusation

Victim: Female, 19

Reported on December 10, 2019

February 7, 2019

Where: University Suites (17th & R)

What: Rape accusation

Victim: Female, 19

Reported on December 6, 2019

April 13, 2019

Where: No address given

What: Inappropriate touching (molest/fondling)

Victim: Female, 18

Reported on December 8, 2019

April 13, 2019

Where: 14th & Superior

What: Inappropriate touching (molest/fondling)

Victim: Female, 19

Reported on December 8, 2019

August 25, 2019

Where: West Charleston in Lincoln

What: Rape accusation

Victim: Female, 19

Reported on August 25, 2019

LeGrone & Hunt arrested Tuesday

Attorneys for both Hunt and LeGrone have said their clients are innocent.

On Thursday, LeGrone appeared in Lancaster County Court in street clothes after bonding out of jail. He was arrested for First Degree Sexual Assault in relation to the August 28 report.

His arraignment was continued until December 20 at 2:00 p.m.

At his court appearance Wednesday, LeGrone was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to have no personal contact with the reported victim. He cannot leave the state, but his defense team plans to challenge that at his next court appearance so he can go home to Atlanta fro Christmas.

Andre Hunt, 20, is also out of jail on a persona recognizance bond. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aiding and Abetting Sexual Assault. Hunt is scheduled to be back in court December 20, the same day as LeGrone.

LeGrone and Hunt were redshirt freshman on the Huskers football team. LeGrone played tight end, while Hunt was a wide receiver. A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson told 10/11 NOW Tuesday night the two are no longer on the team and were removed from the roster when they entered the NCAA transfer portal last Friday.

Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters announced their suspensions on August 28th following practice. At the time no reason was given as to why they were suspended indefinitely. On August 29th, Head Coach Scott Frost would also not comment on Hunt and LeGrone's suspensions.

On December 5th, ESPN Outside the Lines published a report that said LeGrone and Hunt violated the school's sexual misconduct policies and face a 2.5 year suspension from the university.

After becoming aware of allegations in November, 10/11 NOW contacted the Lancaster County Attorney's office. At the time, we were told no charges would be filed.