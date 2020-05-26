Six Lincoln businesses vandalized with graffiti

Lincoln police said six businesses were vandalized with graffiti this weekend.

Jimmy Johns, The Copper Kettle, Lincoln Flats Condominium, 1867 Bar, Duffy's Tavern and Junction Nightclub were all vandalized.

LPD said an employee at Jimmy John's witnessed a man vandalizing a window with graffiti and shared a description with officers.

Officers made contact with Zachariah Murphy and said when he reached in his backpack, officers noticed he had a knife sticking out of his pants.

Murphy was arrested and the knife was removed, however officers said he kept trying to pull away from officers.

LPD said he was detained in a cruiser and they found a can of spray paint in his backpack.

Officers do not believe this graffiti is tied to a report of graffiti threatening Governor Pete Ricketts on Saturday.

Murphy was arrested and is facing six counts of vandalism, as well as failure to comply.

The total damage is $1,200.