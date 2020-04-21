Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lincoln

The Florida Department of Health has released the names of long-term care facilities with residents and/or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:28 AM, Apr 21, 2020

City of Lincoln health officials have confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, bringing the local total to 91.

At this time, officials are saying 51 of those cases are community spread.

Lancaster County is still reporting one death from COVID-19.

Across Nebraska, there are currently 1,642 confirmed cases and 34 deaths.

The City of Lincoln announced on Monday the launch of the Lancaster County COVID-19 tracker dashboard that lays out total number of cases, gender breakdown, testing breakdown, and the number of community spread cases.

Click here to see that dashboard.

 