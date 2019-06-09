Six semi tractors destroyed in fire at Sysco

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to multiple semi tractors on fire at the Sysco plant in northwest Lincoln late Saturday night.

LFR on scene of a fire outside the Sysco plant in northwest Lincoln.

The Sysco plant is located near NW 12th & Kingbird Rd.

Acting Battalion Chief Bob Watton tells 10/11 Now the call came in around 10:40, after receiving reports of a truck on fire in the area. Upon arrival, LFR found multiple rigs on fire. Watton says, in all, six total rigs were destroyed as a result of the fire.

Damage is roughly $25,000-$50,000 for each semi, LFR said Monday morning.

In addition, because of the intense heat from the fire, diesel fuel from the semi tractors' saddle tanks leaked in the area, prompting a response from the Health Department.

Watton says LFR worked to prevent the diesel from leaking into the storm system on the property. As a result, Watton also said the Health Department will be handling that part of the incident.

No injuries have been reported.