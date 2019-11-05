Six vehicles stolen since Monday, police say

Lincoln Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles after six cars have been stolen since Monday, and all but one were unlocked with keys inside.

LPD said the cars were stolen from a variety of areas in town, including 28th and Tierra Drive, Ridge Haven Court, South 13th Street, Southwest 27th Street, 61st and Vine Street, and 17th and A Street.

Police said three of the cars have been recovered.

All but one of the stolen vehicles was left unlocked with the keys inside, and half of them were left running to warm up, police said.

Police said the six stolen cars increases the number of taken vehicles to 10 in November.

