Sky Tram stops working at State Fair

The Sky Tram at the Nebraska State Fair stopped working Sunday night.

Crews work to get people off of the Nebraska State Fair Sky Tram after it stopped working Sunday night. (Source: KNOP/Beatriz Reyna)

State Fair officials reported at 9:30 p.m. that the Sky Tram had experienced a stoppage of operation.

At 10 p.m., fair officials said everyone on board the Sky Tram were safely off the ride. There were about 45 people on board when the Tram stopped.

Crews with Wade Shows put in a plan of action to get people off the ride. They, along with safety and security staff, were able to quickly resolve the issue.

A reporter on scene said crews worked diligently to get everyone off of the ride.

She spoke to a couple of kids who were on the Sky Tram. They said they were stuck on the ride for a little under an hour.