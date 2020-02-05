Slick conditions on roads in Lincoln for Wednesday morning commute

Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute on Wednesday. Light snowfall has caused roads to become slick.

City officials say twenty crews are out in Lincoln applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets.

Snow began falling before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. The 10/11 Weather Team says, as of 8:00 a.m., the 10/11 studio received about a half-inch of snow.

Light snow and flurries will continue in the Lincoln area through the morning commute. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and other first responders are on the scene of multiple accidents around the Lincoln area.