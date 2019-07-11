Small fire at The Bridge Behavioral Health building

A small fire was started in a room at The Bridge Behavioral Health building late Wednesday night.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a fire was started on what appeared to be either a mattress or small pile of fabric.

Staff at the center put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher and evacuated about 25 people who were inside.

LFR says besides the mess in the room, there is no damage to the building.

"Really it is a relatively small fire," said Battalion Chief Jim Bopp with Lincoln Fire and Rescue. "They did extinguish it with a dry can so the bigger problem we have is that extinguisher powder goes everywhere and likes to float in the air for a while."

The fire is still under investigation.

Nobody was transported to the hospital and at this time nobody has been cited for starting the fire.