Small fire breaks out at Buffalo County Courthouse

Crews respond to an overnight fire at the Buffalo County Courthouse.

According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Monday morning for smoke inside the building.

Upon entry crews found the source to be in the County Clerk's office.

The automated sprinkler system had been activated prior to the crews arrival, extinguishing the fire.

Officials believe the fire was started by a blower fan that was being used to dry carpets from being cleaned over the weekend.

Minimal fire, smoke and water damage were done to the portion of the building.

No injuries were reported.