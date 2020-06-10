CSG Virtual Torch Run becomes border-to-border relay in Loup County

Small in size; large in spirit. That's how Megan Helberg describes Loup County. Helberg and other residents joined together on Wednesday to put a unique twist on the Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run. Instead or running the required one mile, Loup County traversed 26.4 miles along Highway 183.

"Let's do something," Helberg said. "Let's make this an opportunity. Let's support the Cornhusker State Games. Let's support an active lifestyle."

Runners gathered at 8:00 a.m. at the Rock-Loup County border. They made their way down Highway 183, alternating stretches along the route. Helberg says she ran four miles, while her mother and father also participated in Loup County's leg of the CSG Torch Run. The group was followed by a vehicle with its hazard lights on to keep runners safe.

Helberg says the runners were greeted with cheers, honks, and waves from passers-by. Participants ranged from 12 to 84 years old. Following the Torch Run, the group gathered at the park in Taylor, Nebraska for a picnic.