Small town man of many talents

We recently visited the community of Swanton, and enjoyed visiting with a man who's been repairing and building furniture for nearly 50 years.

Charlie Runty is known for his woodworking. But, you could certainly say he's a man of many talents. Not only does he operate his woodshop on the edge of town, but he also enjoys playing the organ at Peace Lutheran Church. "I've done that for more than 20 years, and I love it," Runty said. He also happens to be the chairman of the village board, and he farms with his brother. They produce soybeans and corn.

He's a busy man, but somehow he finds time to do the woodworking. "It's something I've always loved," Runty said. "When I was a little kid, my father would let me work or play in the shop. He didn't mind if I used the tools. I started out making a number of new things. But somehow, people found out that I could rebuild, fix and refinish, and that's been the bulk of my woodworking business the last 30 or 40 years. Everything comes with a story, and I get to make people happy. That's the best part of my job."

During our interview, Runty showed us a chair that he repaired. He also showed us a panel on a piece of furniture that was caught in the March flooding in Nebraska. "It was a panel in a chest of drawers, and you can see how high the water was on the wood," Runty said. "I cut new pieces and rebuilt it." He also showed off a cedar chest he designed that features cedar wood from his farm. The body of the cedar chest was made of oak.

Runty says he enjoys giving back to the community. Sometimes young people come to his shop, and he teaches them some of his woodworking techniques. Cassidy Kowaski is a senior at Tri-County High School and she enjoys visiting with Charlie often. "When I'm not around anymore, somebody is going to need to know how to do this," Runty said.

If you would like to contact Charlie, his business is called Rock'n R Antiques in Swanton.