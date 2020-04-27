Smithfield in Crete to close down as COVID-19 cases rise among workers

Smithfield Foods in Crete has decided to close down as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among workers at the plant.

According to an email sent to employees, the location will be shut down for at least two weeks.

The email said that during the shutdown sanitation practices will still be taking place requiring a small group of people to work.

As of Sunday, there were 47 positive tests of COVID-19 at Smithfield as testing was ramped up by both the Nebraska National Guard and Bryan Health.

Public Health Solutions said they are processing a very large number of test results.

Smithfield announced Friday they were temporarily closing their plant in Monmouth, IL due to COVID-19, and earlier closed facilities in South Dakota, Missouri, and Wisconsin