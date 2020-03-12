Rain and snow likely Friday and Saturday

It looks like our streak of nice weekends is about to come to an end. An upper level low will move across the area Friday and Saturday bringing us a good chance of rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Central and Western Nebraska Friday morning - Saturday evening.

Clouds will be on the increase from southwest to northeast Friday morning. Precipitation should move into the western half of Nebraska Friday morning and then expand into the eastern half of the state during the afternoon and evening.

For Central and Western Nebraska, it looks like there could be snow early Friday morning that transitions to a rain/snow mix or all rain late morning into the afternoon. That rain/snow mix or all rain would transition to snow during the evening and then continue into early Saturday afternoon. Snow would taper off from west to east during the day Saturday.

For Eastern Nebraska, it looks like the precipitation will begin as rain in the afternoon and then transition to all snow during the evening Friday. Snow could transition to a rain/snow or all rain late Saturday morning or early afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

At this time, the highest snowfall potential is in parts of Central and Western Nebraska where 4 to 6" of snow is possible. In Southeast Nebraska, the snowfall potential is 1 to 3". The variables that could change these totals are storm track as well as surface temperatures. If temperatures are at or below freezing longer, it could lead to higher snowfall totals. The opposite would happen if temperatures are above freezing. Another factor to keep in mind is that ground and road temperatures are warmer this time of the year and that may lead to less snow sticking on surfaces.

Saturday looks to be breezy with east-southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. There should not be much blowing or drifting snow with this round as the snow should be wet. This means it will be slushy where the snow does accumulate.

The forecast could change so stay tuned for the latest as winter makes a return to the area Friday and this weekend.