Snow Angel keeps it fun, helps Lincoln dig out as Pikachu

Pikachu, better known as Sunny Walters, has been volunteering for Lincoln's Snow Angels program for the last two years. Today, she shared this video with 10/11 NOW, as she dressed up as Pikachu to help clear the path.

The city is always looking for more people to help out. Here's information from the City of Lincoln about the Snow Angel's program:

Each year, the City of Lincoln receives an average of about 28 inches of snow. Removing snow from sidewalks and driveways can be a challenge for many Lincoln residents, especially after large storms. Shoveling snow also can be a health risk for many.

The City Transportation and Utilities Department often receives calls from residents who are physically unable to remove the snow themselves. Many times, they do not have friends or family members available to assist them.

To fill this need, Transportation and Utilities started the Snow Angels Program to link volunteers willing to shovel snow with residents who need the service.

Any individual or organization wishing to volunteer for snow removal as part of the Snow Angels program may sign up below. Residents in need of assistance may select an individual or organization by opening the map and clicking on a snowflake icon to view the contact information for a Snow Angel volunteer near their homes.

If you have questions or need help registering for the program or finding a volunteer, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644. Due to limited staffing, those needing assistance are asked to wait until after it has snowed to call for assistance.

