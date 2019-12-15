Snow brings slick roads and poor visibility to I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to snow from Sunday morning, much of I-80 is slicker and drivers may deal with minor visibility issues. Nebraska State Patrol wishes to remind drivers to drive carefully due to current conditions.
For more information on Nebraska roadways, check out the 511.
Snow across much of the state last night into this morning has created many snow covered roads.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 15, 2019
If you’re traveling this morning, check 511 for conditions and give yourself extra time on the roads. #TakeItSlow pic.twitter.com/SWcu6r9g0z