Snow expected to show up for Easter

A strong storm system will move through the area this weekend. Much colder temperatures, strong winds and rain changing to snow is likely. The best chance of precipitation looks to be Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Be prepared for reduced visibility, blowing and drifting snow as well as slick roads on Easter Sunday.

Isolated to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon. A better chance of precipitation develops Saturday night, especially after midnight. Rain will transition to snow from northwest to southeast beginning late Saturday evening in Northwest Nebraska. Southeast Nebraska likely won't see a transition to all snow until late Sunday morning or early afternoon. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times.

Freezing rain and sleet could mix in with snow at times, especially when the transition from rain to snow begins. At this time, the highest snowfall accumulation looks to be in Northern Nebraska. Accumulation could be 3 to 7" across much of that area. Most of Southern Nebraska (along and south of Interstate 80) into Northern Kansas could see a trace to 3" of snow.

Strong winds are expected Sunday with sustained winds at 20 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50, maybe even 60 mph. This in combination with the snow will lead to reduced visibility. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are likely. Slick roads can be expected too.

There is going to be a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska Saturday. In Northern Nebraska, temperatures should be in the mid 40s to upper 50s. In the southern half of Nebraska, temperatures look to be in the low 60s to low 70s. Easter Sunday will be much colder with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Small chances of precipitation are in the forecast for much of next week. Temperatures should be well below average for this time of the year too.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Southeast winds becoming east at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Falling temperatures through the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s and wind chills in the teens to low 20s. North winds at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Rain, possibly some isolated thunderstorms, likely in the morning with a transition to snow Sunday afternoon. Freezing rain and sleet could mix in at times. Snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3" possible.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.