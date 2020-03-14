Snow returns for the state

An early spring snow will impact the state into the day on Saturday. Winter Wx Advisories are in place across much of the state with nearly everyone expecting to see at least a little bit of accumulating snow.

All precipitation is expected to end by Saturday afternoon as the low pressure system responsible for the wintry mess exits the area.

There is plentiful moisture with this system, so the snow we expect to see will be wet and heavy. Air temperatures and ground temperatures will play a big part in how much snow we actually see accumulate as some snow is expected to melt as it falls due to above freezing ground and road temperatures. Expect quicker accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces. Actual air temperatures are forecast to rebound into the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon, this again will aid in snow melting fairly quickly. Snowfall totals are expected to be greatest in the west, where 3" to 7" are possible. Look for lighter amounts - generally between 2" to 5" for much of eastern Nebraska.

Generally dry and cool weather is expected on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will generally warm up through next week, but with daily chances for mainly just rain. Mid to end of the week next week holds the next opportunity for some substantial moisture across the state with rain and some isolated thunderstorms currently in the forecast.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Areas of snow in the morning, transitioning to a rain-snow mix before precipitation ends by Saturday afternoon. East winds at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Total snow accumulations of 2" to 4" possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and seasonally mild. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 40s. 30% chance for light rain.