Snowfall Totals - March 13th & 14th

It’s been a while since we’ve picked up measurable snow across the state. Some of the official totals from today include:

Lincoln - 1.5”

Norfolk - 2.2”

Omaha NWS - 3.1”, 3.3” since yesterday

Eppley Airfield - 1.9”

Grand Island - 1.1”, 4.0” since yesterday

Hastings - 1.6”, 5.1” since yesterday

Valentine - 1.5”, 2.5” since yesterday

North Platte - 0.2”, 2.2” since yesterday

Following is a list of additional snowfall reports we’ve received so far across Nebraska in the last 24 hours. Please note that some of these reports were sent in before snow had finished falling.

Lincoln area:

6.5” - Brainard

5.4” - 3 W Rising City

4.9” - 3 NE Shelby

4.6” - 5 NE Garland

4.1” - 1 N Utica

4.0” - 1 NE Raymond

4.0” - 4 SE Lewiston

3.9” - Garrison

3.8” - Seward

3.6” - Ceresco

3.6” - Friend

3.0” - 1 SW Daykin

2.5” - 5 S Cortland

2.3” - 2 N Beatrice

2.2” - 1 N Fairbury

2.0” - 7 NW Bennet

Omaha area:

4.0” - Colon

3.6” - 3 W Fort Calhoun

3.5” - Yutan

3.4” - 2 N Fremont

3.3” - 1 E Elkhorn

3.3” - 1 NNW Boys Town

3.0” - 3 SSW Bennington

2.6” - 1 WNW Valley

2.5” - 4 NW Omaha

2.2” - 2 E Papillion

2.1” - Papillion

2.0” - 1 S Fremont

2.0” - Ralston

1.6” - 1 ENE Papillion

1.5” - Gretna

1.5” - 4 ESE Omaha

Tri-Cities area:

6.0” - 1 N Minden

5.4” - Bradshaw

5.0” - 2 W Palmer

5.0” - Bladen

4.6” - 3 SSW Hansen

4.5” - Ansley

4.3” - 4 NE Kearney

4.1” - 1 ESE Doniphan

4.0” - 3 N York

4.0” - Nelson

4.0” - 5 E Red Cloud

4.0” - 2 E Franklin

4.0” - Ord

3.8” - Clay Center

3.8” - Saint Paul

3.6” - Osceola

3.6” - 2 W Arcadia

3.5” - 2 S Hastings

3.4” - Greeley

3.3” - 3 NNW Grand Island

Northeast Nebraska:

3.5” - 1 SE Elgin

3.0” - Newman Grove

2.8” - 7 S Verdel

2.0” - Norfolk

2.0” - O’Neill

North Central:

6.2” - Bassett

4.9” - Butte

4.0” - 28 SW Ainsworth

3.5” - Atkinson

3.0” - 2 S Springview

3.0” - Burwell

3.0” - 6 WNW Ericson

2.0” - 1 NNE Valentine

2.5” - 4 N Valentine

Greater Nebraska:

5.0” - Elwood

5.0” - Culbertson

4.6” - 8 WSW Callaway

4.6” - Brady

4.5” - 1 E Cambridge

4.0” - Hayes Center

4.0” - Benkelman

4.0” - 6 NW Parks

4.0” - McCook

4.0” - Orleans

4.0” - 1 SSE Wilsonville

3.0” - Oxford

3.0” - 13 ENE Tryon

3.0” - 17 N Parks

2.7” - 15 NNE North Platte

2.5” - 5 WSW Stapleton

2.5” - 1 SW North Platte

2.5” - Imperial

2.1” 3 ENE North Platte

Panhandle:

5.5” - 6 N Gordon

5.5” - 1 N Scottsbluff

5.0” 3 WNW Scottsbluff

3.0” - 5 WNW Agate

2.5” - 3 S Chadron State Park

2.5” - 2 SE Chadron State Park

2.4” - 3 WSW Chadron

2.0” 9 NNE Harrison

2.0” - Crawford

1.5” - 10 NE Oshkosh

1.4” - 9 SW Harrisburg

1.0” - Lodgepole

1.0” - 15 S Bushnell

0.5” - 8 N Lodgepole