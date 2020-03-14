Snowfall Totals - March 13th & 14th

Lincoln, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a while since we’ve picked up measurable snow across the state. Some of the official totals from today include:
Lincoln - 1.5”
Norfolk - 2.2”
Omaha NWS - 3.1”, 3.3” since yesterday
Eppley Airfield - 1.9”
Grand Island - 1.1”, 4.0” since yesterday
Hastings - 1.6”, 5.1” since yesterday
Valentine - 1.5”, 2.5” since yesterday
North Platte - 0.2”, 2.2” since yesterday
Following is a list of additional snowfall reports we’ve received so far across Nebraska in the last 24 hours. Please note that some of these reports were sent in before snow had finished falling.
Lincoln area:
6.5” - Brainard
5.4” - 3 W Rising City
4.9” - 3 NE Shelby
4.6” - 5 NE Garland
4.1” - 1 N Utica
4.0” - 1 NE Raymond
4.0” - 4 SE Lewiston
3.9” - Garrison
3.8” - Seward
3.6” - Ceresco
3.6” - Friend
3.0” - 1 SW Daykin
2.5” - 5 S Cortland
2.3” - 2 N Beatrice
2.2” - 1 N Fairbury
2.0” - 7 NW Bennet
Omaha area:
4.0” - Colon
3.6” - 3 W Fort Calhoun
3.5” - Yutan
3.4” - 2 N Fremont
3.3” - 1 E Elkhorn
3.3” - 1 NNW Boys Town
3.0” - 3 SSW Bennington
2.6” - 1 WNW Valley
2.5” - 4 NW Omaha
2.2” - 2 E Papillion
2.1” - Papillion
2.0” - 1 S Fremont
2.0” - Ralston
1.6” - 1 ENE Papillion
1.5” - Gretna
1.5” - 4 ESE Omaha
Tri-Cities area:
6.0” - 1 N Minden
5.4” - Bradshaw
5.0” - 2 W Palmer
5.0” - Bladen
4.6” - 3 SSW Hansen
4.5” - Ansley
4.3” - 4 NE Kearney
4.1” - 1 ESE Doniphan
4.0” - 3 N York
4.0” - Nelson
4.0” - 5 E Red Cloud
4.0” - 2 E Franklin
4.0” - Ord
3.8” - Clay Center
3.8” - Saint Paul
3.6” - Osceola
3.6” - 2 W Arcadia
3.5” - 2 S Hastings
3.4” - Greeley
3.3” - 3 NNW Grand Island
Northeast Nebraska:
3.5” - 1 SE Elgin
3.0” - Newman Grove
2.8” - 7 S Verdel
2.0” - Norfolk
2.0” - O’Neill
North Central:
6.2” - Bassett
4.9” - Butte
4.0” - 28 SW Ainsworth
3.5” - Atkinson
3.0” - 2 S Springview
3.0” - Burwell
3.0” - 6 WNW Ericson
2.0” - 1 NNE Valentine
2.5” - 4 N Valentine
Greater Nebraska:
5.0” - Elwood
5.0” - Culbertson
4.6” - 8 WSW Callaway
4.6” - Brady
4.5” - 1 E Cambridge
4.0” - Hayes Center
4.0” - Benkelman
4.0” - 6 NW Parks
4.0” - McCook
4.0” - Orleans
4.0” - 1 SSE Wilsonville
3.0” - Oxford
3.0” - 13 ENE Tryon
3.0” - 17 N Parks
2.7” - 15 NNE North Platte
2.5” - 5 WSW Stapleton
2.5” - 1 SW North Platte
2.5” - Imperial
2.1” 3 ENE North Platte
Panhandle:
5.5” - 6 N Gordon
5.5” - 1 N Scottsbluff
5.0” 3 WNW Scottsbluff
3.0” - 5 WNW Agate
2.5” - 3 S Chadron State Park
2.5” - 2 SE Chadron State Park
2.4” - 3 WSW Chadron
2.0” 9 NNE Harrison
2.0” - Crawford
1.5” - 10 NE Oshkosh
1.4” - 9 SW Harrisburg
1.0” - Lodgepole
1.0” - 15 S Bushnell
0.5” - 8 N Lodgepole