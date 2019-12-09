Snowy, windy conditions for Monday morning commute in Lincoln

Snow began falling in Lincoln on Monday morning and weather will likely have an impact on the morning commute.

According to the 10/11 Meteorologist Brad Anderson, the heaviest snow fell shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Snow should taper off after 8:00 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 12:00 p.m. Monday. Gusts could be 45 miles per hour .

According to the city of Lincoln, 20 crews were sent out Monday morning to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes.

Bridges were treated with brine at midnight on Monday.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas.

